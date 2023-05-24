ESSEX AND ESSEX JUNCTION — For the third year in a row, Essex and Essex Junction will celebrate Juneteenth with food, music and other activities that aim to engage people in reflecting on the day’s significance.
From 1-3 p.m. Sunday, June 18, the Essex Experience will be filled with the sounds of music and other entertainment by Toussaint St. Negritude, a poet, bass clarinetist and shaman, DJ Cooper, and Harold Roudette.
The celebration will have food from businesses Jilib Jiblets and Suga Mama's Treats, and Phoenix Books will have a booth, from which a portion of its sales will be donated to Black Lives Matter of Greater Burlington.
Juneteenth is a commemoration of the date that Major General Gordon Granger delivered General Orders Number 3 to enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, more than two-and-a-half years after President Lincoln’s issuance of the Emancipation Proclamation.
“The Order gave instructions to Black folks to ‘remain quietly at their present homes and work for wages,’” stated Melina Abdullah, co-director of BLM Grassroots, in a June 18, 2021 message. “It was the liberatory spirits of our Ancestors that took this opening to demand full freedom for Black people. Nobody gave it to us. This is the tradition of Juneteenth.”
Abdullah made the statement moments after President Biden made Juneteenth the 11th U.S. federal holiday.
This year Essex’s Juneteenth celebration is being organized entirely by Voices for Inclusion in Essex and Westford, who, in years past, have worked alongside the Town of Essex in organizing the event. Last year, VIEW was a sponsor of the event, but it did not have a large organizing role.
“This is the first year VIEW is taking the lead in that event management piece of it, but we’ve always had very strong support from both the Town and the City of Essex Junction, financially and with…staff time,” VIEW secretary Rey Garofano told the Reporter.
“We committed last year as a Town that we want to do this every year, and kind of build it and make it bigger and better,” Garofano said.
The Essex Experience is a much larger venue area than where the event has previously been held In 2021, Juneteenth was celebrated in open space in front of the Brownell Library in Essex Junction, and in 2022 it was held at Fort Ethan Allen.
Last year’s event location was a historic decision, meant to recognize the historic marker erected in 2016 by the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation for the Buffalo Soldiers, a group of army regiments made up of mostly African Americans formed in 1866.
“Highlighting the Buffalo Soldiers' tour duty at the Fort from 1909-1913 celebrates our new and growing diverse population in Essex and the region,” the Town’s website states.
This is the first year the City of Essex Junction has sponsored the event as an independent municipality.
“This is our first Juneteenth as a city, and we are proud to be a sponsor of the Juneteenth Essex Community Celebration,” Ashley Snellenberger, City communications and strategic initiatives director, told the Reporter. “Prior to our independence, the Village was represented on several committees by municipal leadership who worked for the Town of Essex.”
The event is also sponsored by the Rotary Club of Essex, Autumn Harp and Salt & Bubbles Wine Bar and Market.
“This event is family-friendly and 100% free,” VIEW’s website states.
Participants will again be able to read aloud quotes from notable Black figures, a tradition which has been in place since Essex’s first Juneteenth event.
“We’re definitely going to keep up with that because it gets participants to engage in the process and really interact with the event rather than just being there as a viewer or a consumer of the event,” Garofano said.
This year will be Jamaal Hankey, VIEW’s project manager and only full-time employee’s first time with the Essex Juneteenth event, where he will be working as the event’s emcee.
“Not every community around the country is celebrating this holiday, and I think it’s really great that Essex has made it a point to not only celebrate it, but to celebrate it every year,” Hankey said.
Vermont and Essex have a reputation for being progressive, Hankey said, and he feels it’s important to back that reputation up through action instead of putting out “empty words.”
“I am a descendant of slaves, so I think it's important to commemorate the fact that in our history, we saw certain people as subhuman. And that's no longer the case. We have made strides since then,” Hankey said.
