The sounds of patriotic music filled Five Corners and rain clouds loomed overhead as family and friends turned to look up the street at the 35th annual Essex Memorial Day Parade.
The parade marched down Lincoln Street for the first time in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The rain held out for the majority of the parade but at 11:00 a.m. drops started to fall. When the parade was officially over rain was pouring down and onlookers ran back to their cars.
The theme of this year's parade was “all gave some and some gave all.”
Kate Vanni is a staff writer and recent graduate of the University of Vermont where she worked as the editor-in-chief of the Vermont Cynic, UVM’s student newspaper.
Email kvanni@orourkemediagroup.com to get in contact with Kate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.