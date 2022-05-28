memorial day parade

Children hand out candy at the Essex Memorial Day Parade May 28.

 KATE VANNI Staff Writer

The sounds of patriotic music filled Five Corners and rain clouds loomed overhead as family and friends turned to look up the street at the 35th annual Essex Memorial Day Parade.

The parade marched down Lincoln Street for the first time in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The rain held out for the majority of the parade but at 11:00 a.m. drops started to fall. When the parade was officially over rain was pouring down and onlookers ran back to their cars.

The theme of this year's parade was “all gave some and some gave all.”

This phrase is attributed to the Korean War veteran and purple heart recipient Howard William Osterkamp from Dent, Ohio, according to a March 16, 2022 article by the Special Ops Magazine. Osterkamp served in the Army from 1951 to 1953.

memorial day parade

A young girl holds an umbrella over her mother's head at the Essex Memorial Day Parade May 28 as they wait for the parade to begin.
memorial day parade

Children hold ziplock bags as they wait for the parade to begin, preparing for the candy that will be thrown at the crowd May 28. 
first woman grand marshall

The first ever woman Grand Marshal in the Essex Memorial Day Parade. From 1973 to 1984 Beth was in the Navy as a Petty Officer First Class and was the first woman to serve as a steward.
memorial day parade

A marine Corps league member salutes the crowd May 28.
memorial day

A member of the Essex Junction High School marching band plays the trumpet May 28. 
gov phil scott

Gov. Phil Scott rides his Harley in the Essex Memorial Day Parade along with the combat veterans May 28.
memorial day parade

A young boy walks with the Boy Scouts of America May 28.
memorial day parade

A member of the Artist's Guild waves at the crowd May 28.
memorial day parade

Children juggle at the Essex Memorial Day Parade May 28.
david zuckerman

Former Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman hands out carrots to the Essex Memorial Day Parade crowd May 28.
memorial day parade

Parade onlookers set up their umbrellas when rain begins to fall May 28.

 

Tags

Written By

Staff Writer

Kate Vanni is a staff writer and recent graduate of the University of Vermont where she worked as the editor-in-chief of the Vermont Cynic, UVM’s student newspaper. Email kvanni@orourkemediagroup.com to get in contact with Kate.

|

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you