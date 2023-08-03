ESSEX JUNCTION — City of Essex Junction residents will see a small increase on their Financial Year 2024 tax rates, but it’s less than previously projected.
“A whopping dollar. That's all I want to say, $1 on the average assessed home of $280,000. I'm thrilled,” councilor Andrew Brown said at a July 26 City Council meeting.
Back in March, voters approved a City budget of approximately $11.4 million for July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024. $10,420,986 is to be raised by property taxes. So why is the City Council discussing the tax rate again?
Because the City now has an updated value of its grand list, or all taxable property within its boundaries.
In the City of Essex Junction, the grand list increased 0.79% from 2022 to 2023. Property in the city is now valued at a total of $11.3 million.
To raise the taxes necessary for the city’s approved budget, the council set the tax rate at $0.9199 per $100 of assessed value.
“Based on the city budget that was approved earlier this spring, we are looking at really a 0% increase in the tax rate over the previous combined Town and City rate, but due to rounding, property assessed at about $280,000 will see a $1 increase on their tax bill this year,” the City’s finance director Jess Morris said.
The city’s updated grand list value includes the voter-approved tax stabilization agreement for the Whitcomb Farm property at 315 South Main Street.
The Vermont Department of Taxes provides an example to better understand stabilization agreements:
“The municipality voters have decided to stabilize the taxes on a business that is expanding in the municipality. The municipal legislative body has entered into an agreement with the owner to exempt $500,000 business stabilization value for each of the next five years,” the department states.
The tax rate set by the City Council on July 26 is still lower than the rate ($0.9237) estimated when the budget was approved in March.
Watch the full meeting here.
Find the meeting packet here.
