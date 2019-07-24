WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., announced Thursday that he supports the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Welch had previously been reluctant to support impeachment, preferring instead to await the outcome of multiple Congressional investigations into the conduct of the President, his administration and his campaign.

Two factors caused him to change his mind, Welch said, the President’s stonewalling of Congressional investigations and his attacks on American citizens.

Speaking of the President’s outright refusal to comply with Congressional subpoenas, Welch said, “I’ve come to the conclusion he’s violated his oath of office.”

“It’s become apparent the President is going to refuse to allow Congress to do its job,” Welch said, citing Article 1 of the Constitution which lays out the duties and responsibilities of Congress, including oversight of the executive branch.

The administration has refused to provide requested documents and Trump has refused to allow both current and former members of the administration testify in a wide range of investigations, including into questions of whether or not the President himself as broken the law by obstructing justice or violated the Constitution by accepting the patronage of foreign governments at his businesses.

By refusing to cooperate with Congress, the President has placed himself above the law in Welch’s view. “No person, including The President of the United States is above the law,” he said.

He is choosing to support impeachment after concluding that the President’s stonewalling will not stop, said Welch.

In his brief conversation with reporters, Welch twice mentioned the Wednesday night rally at which Trump attacked Rep. Ilhan Omar, D- Minn. Omar came to the U.S. as a girl seeking refuge from the violence in her native Somalia, became a citizen and was elected to Congress in 2018. She has been a vocal critic of the President, including calling for his impeachment.

At the rally, Trump supporters chanted “send her back.”

“This is extremely dangerous to our democracy,” said Welch. “It’s very clear that his attacks on American citizens… are intensifying.”

“The President has chosen to be as divisive as possible,” said Welch. “I’m appalled by the President and by the way he speaks about people.”

Welch also referenced his experiences on the Southern border, where he visited detention facilities for migrants, many of whom are seeking asylum. There were people, including young children, “literally in cages,” said Welch, adding that the President described them as criminals and gang members.

“The President is the person who more than any other person in our country has the responsibility to bring us together,” said Welch.

The President’s divisiveness makes it harder to solve problems. Whether at a school board or the federal government mutual respect and acknowledgment that people with different points of view are entitled to be heard is essential for resolving issues, in Welch’s view.

“Every one of us in every way we can has to reach out and find common ground to solve our problems,” said Welch.

Every person should speak out “when any President is attacking people on the basis of their religion, on the basis of their ethnic background, on the basis of their race,” Welch said.

Welch released a public statement, he said, because Vermonters have a right to know his position.

“I’m worried about the state of our democracy,” said Welch.

Impeachment typically begins with impeachment hearings in the House of Representatives, after which the House votes on whether or not to forward articles of impeachment to the Senate, which will then conduct a trial, before voting on whether or not to remove the official.

Two previous presidents were impeached, Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton, neither was removed from office. Richard Nixon resigned before being tried in the Senate.

Read Welch’s statement in full below:

I have concluded that President Donald Trump should be impeached.

I do not arrive at this conclusion lightly. The power of impeachment granted to Congress by our Founding Fathers should not be casually employed. In our democracy, every deference should be given to the outcome of every election.

However, after 30 months in office, President Trump has established a clear pattern of willful disregard for our Constitution and its system of checks and balances. His presidency has wrought an unprecedented and unrelenting assault on the pillars and guardrails of our democracy, including the rule of law on which our country was founded.

Instead of embracing the fundamental responsibility of every American president to unite our country, this president has unleashed a torrent of attacks on fellow citizens based on their race, gender, religion and ethnic origin.

Instead of respecting the constitutional principle that no person, including the President of the United States, is above the law or beyond accountability, this president attacks our courts and judges and stonewalls Congress in the exercise of its Article 1 oversight responsibility.

Instead of strengthening the institutional pillars of our democracy, this president is methodically tearing them down. He fired the FBI Director and made every effort to derail the Mueller investigation. He calls for the jailing of political opponents and pardons political allies. And at every turn, he demeans, attacks and discredits the free press, dangerously labeling it as the enemy of the people.

And instead of ensuring fair elections, this president and his administration have labored to limit the fundamental right of Americans to vote and welcomed the assistance of hostile foreign powers in his campaigns.

America’s democracy is resilient, but it is also fragile. Its stability and progress depend on the consent of the governed, a respect for the rule of law, and the capacity of our leaders to inspire trust and confidence in each other and in the federal government.

On January 20, 2017, President-elect Donald Trump stood on the West Front of the United States Capitol, placed his left hand on two Bibles, raised his right hand, and swore to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.” I have concluded that he has failed to honor that solemn oath which, in my view, merits impeachment under our Constitution.