ESSEX — A Williston woman is facing a driving under the influence charge after being stopped by Vermont State Police (VSP) here on March 1.

According to VSP, Karen Rhee, 28, was stopped around 11:20 p.m. on Route 2A near the intersection with Pearl Street.

VSP states Rhee was showing signs of impairments and taken into custody. She was processed and released with a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court on March 21.