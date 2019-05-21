Submitted by Essex Jct. Recreation and Parks

Pre-Parade Program

From 9:30-10:00a.m. there will be a pre-parade program at the Five Corners. Emcee’s Tim Jerman and Elaine Haney will lead the program, getting the day started with a prayer from Reverend Mark Mendes of the First Congregational Church. Leaders from the Lions Club and VFW will participate in a wreath laying ceremony with “Taps” played by EHS band members Peter Miller and Joe Coulombe. Gary Moreau will sing the National Anthem. Two 8th graders from ADL, Joceyln Dunn and Eden Howort, will read their Memorial Day winning essays. The two parade Grand Marshals will be honored and recognized, Larry Ransom and Ed Von Sitas, both long-standing members of the Essex community. Congressman Welch will welcome the crowd and reflect on the day just as the parade kicks-off at 10:00a.m.

Parade Route & Road Closures

The parade leaves the Champlain Valley Exposition out of Gate F, by St. James Church, at 10:00a.m. The route follows 2A on Lincoln Street to the Five Corners, turning right on Route 15 on Pearl Street, and concludes at the Gate B entrance to the fairgrounds across from Dunkin, where the electronic sign is. No traffic will be permitted on these roads beginning around 9:00a.m. until the conclusion of the parade, which is typically around 11:30a.m. Those residing on streets that require crossing the parade route in order to exit (Prospect Street, School Street, Park Terrace, Lincoln Terrace, Summit Street, Hillcrest Road, N Hillcrest Road, W Hillcrest Road), should plan to leave prior to 9:00a.m. or be prepared not to leave until after 11:30a.m. Traffic will remain open through the Five Corners on Park Street, Main Street, and Maple Street.

Parade

The 34th Annual Essex Memorial Day Parade features over 80-participants in 12-divisions, including firetrucks, marching bands, mini-monster trucks, scouting units, dance troupes, mascots, tractors, cycle units, and more. Bring a non-perishable food donation to the parade and look for collectors from Matt Lumsden Real Estate who are sponsoring a stuff-a-truck food drive to benefit Aunt Dot’s. Donors will receive a coupon for a free creemee at Rocky’s NY Pizza & Ice Cream.

Division Sponsors

The parade is made possible through the generosity of the following Division Sponsors: Town of Essex, Village of Essex Junction, Essex Junction Lions Club, Champlain Valley Exposition, VT Medical Sleep Disorders Center, Maplehurst Florist and Sam’s Scoop Shop, Baymont Inn & Suites, Essex Rotary Club, New England Federal Credit Union, The Essex Agency, Sun Ray Fire and Security, AW Rich Funeral Home, Vermont Systems, Donald Hamlin Consulting Engineers, John Leo, SB Signs, and Kaitlyn Raymond State Farm Insurance.