By COLIN FLANDERS

The village will apply for a state grant to convert two underused tennis courts into six pickleball courts and install new indoor bathrooms at Cascade Park.

Staff estimates put the project at around $146,000, with the hope of securing $100,000 in funding from the Vt. Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation, which rolled out the Vermont Outdoor Recreation Communities pilot grant program this year after the passage of Act 194. The program’s goal is to help Vermont communities “fully leverage their local outdoor recreation assets,” according to the department’s website.

Darby Mayville, the village’s economic development and community relations assistant, said the project is a response to the growing popularity of pickleball, especially among local seniors. She called Cascade Park “the hub” of pickleball in the village, an assessment confirmed by trustee Elaine Sopchak, who said she knows of people who play at the Cascade Park courts for hours every day.

“It’s a big deal,” she said. (Other trustees were a bit less knowledgeable about the sport, like president George Tyler, who admitted he had no idea what it was, prompting Mayville to suggest he “check it out on YouTube.”)

Indeed, it’s not rare to find a group of pickleballers at Cascade Park seven days a week, often including Joyce Stannard, a senior who’s played locally for the last eight years and reached out to Essex Jct. Recreation and Parks immediately after learning of the grant.

Stannard and her group started playing the sport at Pearl Street Park but eventually migrated to Cascade because of the three tennis courts there—the more courts the better, she explained, because pickleballers are “notoriously impatient.”

“They want to get back on the court as soon as possible,” she said on a phone call from Florida, a state that regularly hosts major pickleball tournaments.

At 20 feet wide and 44 feet long, pickleball courts are smaller than their tennis counterparts and require less movement. With few dedicated courts around the state, most games are played on a tennis court with boundary lines for both sports. The new project here would create six courts dedicated to pickleball, however, a prospect Stannard called “fantastic.”

Stannard had a few ideas about why the sport has taken off over the last decade. She pointed to its low learning curve and the social nature of playing alongside teammates.

“You’re talking and you’re laughing,” she said. “And if the wind is blowing and it takes that Wiffle Ball away from you, you’re going to laugh even more.”

In addition to the courts and bathrooms, the project would provide new fencing, storage sheds and other miscellaneous park amenities. Trustees authorized staff last week to pursue the grant’s full funding. The EJRP capital budget would cover the remaining cost. Mayville said the village hopes to encourage some volunteer help from local pickleball players and Little League.

If the village misses out on the grant, some aspects of the project would still be completed: EJRP has already committed $23,000 from its capital budget to Cascade Park this year, according to Harlan Smith, the department’s grounds and facilities director.

Smith said the bathrooms would take first priority, noting the park’s increased use is outpacing the single portable toilet that’s typically there each summer.

The village isn’t the only local municipality trying to keep up with pickleball’s surging popularity. A grassroots movement in Colchester this year among a group of enthusiasts succeeded in convincing the selectboard to expedite plans to convert tennis courts for pickleball at Airport Park, though the players have to fundraise most of the $140,000 cost. (The town of Colchester kicked in $15,000 from its recreation impact funds.)