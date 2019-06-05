Vermont Systems, Inc. welcomed state and local dignitaries to an expansion ceremony last Friday celebrating the recreation software company’s growth overy the last year.

VSI is a family-run, employee-owned company that employs more than 100 software developers, quality assurance specialists and customer support experts. It’s been named one of the best places to work in Vermont by Vermont Business Magazine each of the last two years and was recognized in 2018 with the Governor’s Excellence in Worksite Wellness Award.

Held at its Essex Jct. facility at 12 Market Pl., last week’s celebration came after a year in which the company built a new two-story, solar-powered and energy efficient facility expansion while also undertaking significant hiring spree thanks to a large government contract.

“This is a very exciting point in VSI’s almost 35-year history,” said VSI President and CEO, Giles Willey, in a news release. “Over the past year, we have increased our staff by almost 20 percent. At the same time, we have worked hard to streamline our operations, strengthen our product and service offerings, and refresh our brand’s identity.

“This effort has already provided significant benefits to all our customers,” Willey continued. “And we’ve just begun.”

VSI started in 1985 after Willey, then a 22-year-old recent college grad, and his father, Bob, left a banking software company to start their own business. A month later, Willey’s sisters joined the family business.

VSI’s RecTrac software system handles a broad range of activities, like registering families for recreational programs, concessions at venues, signing up for fitness center memberships, and reserving tee times on golf courses.

VSI has provided this system and other recreational software programs, along with support services, to a wide range of clients, and today the company now has over 1,100 customers, including all branches of the military, municipalities, college campuses and private customers around the country, as well as several parks and rec departments in Chittenden County.

Last year, the company secured a major U.S. Army contract a year ago that allowed it to expand its operation to provide full data management and analysis to help the Army’s headquarters better understand the performance of its recreational services.

Willey estimated the contract was worth between $3 to $4 million in revenue the first year and up to $9 million once the changes become fully implemented in several years. He told The Reporter last year that will add about 25 percent to the company’s yearly baseline.