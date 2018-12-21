By COLIN FLANDERS

The town of Essex has reached buyout agreements with two veteran officers in a move that officials say will help free up money for the department to add an additional patrol officer.

Cpl. Ed Piro and Cpl. Kurt Miglinas accepted the agreements last month that effectively mark their retirement from the Essex Police Department. Miglinas, now a school resource officer, finishes this Sunday, while Piro’s last day is January 6, though he will stay on part time.

The town will pay out the corporals’ accrued vacation time, per state law, and is contractually obliged to pay out a percentage of sick time. Per the buyout agreements, the officers will receive a week’s pay for every two years they’ve worked at EPD.

Employees at least 60 years old who have served EPD for 20 years or more were eligible for the buyouts if those two numbers – age and experience – totaled 85. Municipal manager Evan Teich said that represents a high threshold met by only a handful of senior employees.

The two buyouts will cost the town a one-time payment of $133,000, according to a memo from assistant finance director Sarah Macy. Half of that total comes from the retirement incentive, while the rest is accumulated leave time. The town has assigned about $50,000 of fund balance toward the buyouts and staff hope to cover the remainder with EPD’s FY18 budget surplus, which sits at about $180,000 due to positional vacancies, Macy wrote.

The savings from the buyouts, meanwhile, will be around $76,000, enough to cover much of the $100,000 or so needed to fund a new position (salary and benefits).

Teich said the buyouts are a response to voters’ Town Meeting Day decision to add about $45,000 into the general fund budget and move up the start date for a new police officer. The manager said he’s heard residents complain about not seeing officers on patrol, a sentiment he said translates into, “‘We’d like to see more police officers.’”

In February, EPD Chief Rick Garey described a “critical” staffing shortage that undermines proactive policing and negatively impacts morale. At the time, he said he was 18 positions short of the ideal staffing based on Essex’s population and size: EPD officers per capita were 1.2 compared to an average of two for similarly-sized Vermont towns, including Burlington (2.2), Rutland (2.1), South Burlington (2.1) and Colchester (1.5), according to 2016 data provided to the FBI.

“We’ve tightened our belts as much as we can,” he said at the time.

“Our police union was fantastic to work with, and they were very supportive,” Teich said. He added the two sides agreed the buyouts were not a standing offer nor were they precedent-setting; if officials decide buyouts are in the town’s best interest, they can offer another round, Teich said.

At 63, Miglinas said he’s pondered his swan song on and off for a while and felt the buyout a good offer that will help him “bridge the gap” into retirement. He leaves with 41 years in law enforcement experience, including the last 35 with EPD, much of which has been spent working with the school system.

“It’s been a great place to work,” Miglinas said. “What I’m going to miss the most are the people.”

Piro could not be reached for comment before The Reporter’s deadline.

Garey said the buyouts are the department’s latest attempt to pinch pennies while still bringing staff levels closer to where he needs them. Like any business with turnover at the senior levels, Garey is concerned about brain drain, or a loss of institutional knowledge, but Piro working part time will help train new recruits.

“We see this as a huge win-win,” Garey said.