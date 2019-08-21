Village trustees last month officially invoked eminent domain over a slice of land deemed vital to the long-awaited Crescent Connector, determining that the bypass road’s benefits override the property owner’s objections.

In a July 17 order, the trustees authorized the village to condemn a part of Bill Kalanges property through which the Connector will pass on its route from Park Street to Maple Street.

Kalanges’ property along Maple Street one of four being sought as a permanent village right-of-way; the municipality had already reached agreements with three other property owners, but Kalanges remained the lone hold out as of this month.

The eminent domain process requires the village to judge if the project is in the public’s best interest, and whether inconveniences placed on property owners warrants changing plans.

Discussion at recent trustee meetings suggested Kalanges had a high bar to pass: Elected officials have strongly emphasized the project’s importance to the village, pointing to its expected impact on traffic congestion and pedestrian safety.

They also noted if the project isn’t completed, the village won’t receive federal and state funds to cover the project’s cost, leaving the village on the hook for money already sunk into the project: over $1.5 million to date.

The Connector has been on the village’s to-do list for nearly a decade, selected by the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission as one of the area’s core alternative projects to be funded with money previously earmarked for the circumferential highway.

But while Kalanges was among those in support of the road when it first hit the scene in 2011, the long-time business owner now says the current design is different than what he had expected, and he never would have backed the project knowing its impact on his property.

At last month’s hearing, Kalanges and his attorney, Eliza van Lennep, attempted to challenge several aspects of the road’s design and the protocol leading up to the meeting. They alleged they hadn’t been properly notified of the changes and argued that the project unnecessarily infringes on Kalanges’ land and will negatively impact the business of one of his tenants, removing parking spaces while making it difficult to navigate for tractor trailers that need to access the property.

“They wouldn’t be able to function,” Kalanges said of Bailey, Spring and Chassis, an auto body shop that works on tractor trailers.

Village officials pushed back on Kalanges’ complaints.

Robin Pierce, community development director, said the proposal has shifted only slightly since being first introduced eight years ago, and there have been more than a dozen public hearings on the proposal since then. And village engineer Richard Hamlin said he met with Kalanges in May to discuss the project.

Hamlin also assured that the village did its best to move the roadway away from Kalanges property, reaching a compromise with the railroad to slightly skew the angle of a nearby railroad crossing. But moving it any further would skew the railroad crossing to a potentially dangerous angle, the engineer said.

Hamlin also questioned Kalanges’ assessment of the turn radius for tractor trailers, saying the project has been designed to accommodate trucks of all sizes. He added designers could work with the property owners to ensure that single-unit trucks would be able to maneuver the parking lot.

The trustees deliberated in a closed-door session following the hearing and issued their final decision two weeks later.

In a final attempt to delay the process, Kalanges’ attorney urged the village last week to push back a final public hearing scheduled for August 29.

Van Lennep said the village provided only a month’s notice prior to the hearing – a timeframe she said has not allowed Kalanges to retain an appraiser to look over the property and has created an “undue burden” on her client.

“Due to the timeline, the appraiser has requested nearly three times the customary fee,” van Lennep wrote, explaining Kalanges had held off on hiring an appraiser due to a “good-faith difference of opinion” about whether the project was necessary. Van Lennep requested the trustees delay their hearing at least another month.

“Due to the nearly 10 years that this project has been under consideration, we hope that the board will agree that a brief continuance is appropriate and does not unduly delay the proceedings,” she wrote.

The trustees weren’t convinced.

Village president Andrew Brown said Kalanges knew of the appraisal requirement months ago and had been given more than enough time to arrange it. He said the only rationale for the continuance request was the increased cost, which was due to Kalanges’ delay, not a lack of available resources.

The board agreed, voting 5-0 to deny the continuance request. They will now decide on August 29 whether Kalanges is due any compensation.