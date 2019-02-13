Essex officials say a pump station leak last month discharged at least 10,000 gallons of wastewater and forced crews to work for hours amid sub-freezing temperatures.

Town sewer and water employees first noticed an unusual amount of water near the Lang Farm pump station around noon on Thursday, Jan. 24. Once a dye test confirmed a leak, they shut off the station and enlisted help from the village’s pumper truck and several contractors, engineer and utilities director Aaron Martin told the selectboard last week.

They worked throughout the day excavating the land around the station but stopped late Thursday after deeming it unsafe to go on due to darkness and a nearby tree, under which the station is located. Eventually, they completed the repair and restored the station’s operation around midnight Friday.

In a mandated report to the state of Vermont Agency of Natural Resources, the town said between 10,000 and 100,000 gallons of untreated sewage spilled during the leak, potentially impacting a tributary of Indian Book.

Martin, who’s been with the town for more than a decade, called it one of the worst construction or repair projects he’s seen here.

“If something could go wrong, it did,” he told the selectboard last week. “If there was some obstacle to be thrown in front of us, there was one.”

“We have a great crew and they really showed their true colors,” he later added. “[They] came up and did what they were supposed to do.”

Martin explained the problem traces back to a force-main pipe that’s experienced nearly constant flow for more than 30 years. He said the pipe’s design was once standard but has since become outdated.

“Over time, engineering principles and standards get better; we learn from our mistakes,” he said.

Chairman Max Levy asked if there was any benefit in checking other pump stations to see if they may have a similar issue. Martin noted it’s not feasible to dig holes at each station – some go down as far as 18 feet into the ground – but listed several other ways to check. He said while such leaks are not common, it’s smart to stay proactive.

“If we can catch something now with one of these non-destructive methods, it’s better to do it now than another cold night in January,” he said.

Martin said the town has received a $13,000 bill from the septic company and expects several others to come in eventually. He praised the contractors for their help during the incident.

“They were aces,” he said. “Worth every penny.”