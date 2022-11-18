maplehurst

Flowers for arrangements and finalized pieces sit inside the Maplehurst Florist cooling room.

 KATE VANNI Staff Writer

ESSEX JUNCTION — Nestled inside of small pumpkin-shaped vases are orange, yellow and red flowers Maplehurst Florist is arranging for its customers. 

At Maplehurst Florist in Essex Junction, operations are similar to a restaurant, Houghton said as he walked around the shop with the Reporter.

The “ingredients” for the flower arrangements are stored in a large walk-in cooling room. Buckets of yellow, purple, white, red and orange flowers of various genus take up space on the floor while finished pieces are housed on the shelves.

Customers can walk in and request specific types of flowers for a simple bouquet, or order an ornate design with multiple flower types online. Many orders right now are Thanksgiving-themed. 

maplehurst_1.jpg

The beginning middle and end stages of one of Maplehurst's Thanksgiving centerpieces.

The workshop or “kitchen” is to the side of the cooling area. One long row of various ribbons divides two workbenches where arrangements are pieced together. 

The name “Maplehurst” came with the property when Phyllis and Charles Houghton purchased it to create a small greenhouse for spring bedding plants. The greenhouse was neighbors with a syrup production house and its street was lined with maple trees, so the name was fitting.

Maplehurst Florist has been a third-generation Houghton family business since 1943. The original cinderblocks of the greenhouse can still be seen behind the main counter today, as well as the arched integrity of the greenhouse structure that has since been expanded on.

After Phyllis, the next generation, Carl Houghton joined the business in the mid 1960’s. Now Jon has joined his father as the owner and manager.

Maplehurst is no longer a greenhouse and instead orders the flowers for its arrangements from South America, California and a greenhouse in Canada. 

Houghton didn’t always want to join the family florist business.

“You go through high school, college, whatever. You find your feet, you try a couple of different things and I was a bird that flew back home,” Houghton said.

Growing up in the shop, one of Houghton’s earliest memories was sitting in the basement at Christmas time and prepping small pieces to insert into arrangements when he was six years old.

maplehurst_11.jpg

Houghton sifts through a box of decorative additions for arrangements that are similar to what he would work with when he was six years old.

After working for decades, Houghton enjoys how every day is different and how the work is generally for happy occasions. 

“It's got its challenges. Every rose has its thorn right? If you mishandle it, you hurt yourself. But [overall] it's a friendly product and it's generally appealing,” he said.

Corners of the shop have begun to fill with Christmas decorations and streamers of pine accented with bright round Christmas ornaments were stretched across the archways in the shop. Maplehurst is expecting its fresh wreaths to be delivered today so they can begin to create wreath arrangements.

maplehurst_14.jpg

Jon Houghton runs Maplehurst Florist, a flower shop that has been in his family for three generations since 1943.
maplehurst.jpg

A recipe sheet from the neighboring maple syrup production house is framed and hung inside of Maplehurst Florist.
maplehurst_8.jpg

The original walls of the 1943 greenhouse can still be seen today behind the main counter.
maplehurst_4.jpg

Flowers are pulled out of the cooling room to be added to an arrangement.
maplehurst_5.jpg

The right side of Maplehurst Florist is well lit by the light pouring through the greenhouse-style windows.
maplehurst_7.jpg

A customer carries an arrangement she just picked up from the shop out the door.
maplehurst_9.jpg

Rows of ribbons fill two shelves dividing the work benches in the back of the store.
maplehurst_10.jpg

An arrangement is pieced together in the back of the store.

