ESSEX JUNCTION — The Dunkin’ Donuts at 122 Pearl Street will kick Free Coffee Wednesday up a notch on Feb. 16 with a customer appreciation event from 9-10 a.m.
The Dunkin’ ambassador team will greet customers at the store during the hourlong event, and one lucky customer will be chosen at random to receive a grand prize pack with free Dunkin’ coffee for a year and a $150 Visa gift card.
No purchase is necessary. To win, you must be at least 18 years old and a resident of Vermont or Clinton, Essex, or Franklin County in New York, or Grafton or Sullivan County in New Hampshire.
Dunkin’ DD Perks members can get a free medium hot or iced coffee on Wednesdays through Feb. 22. Limit one free coffee per member, per day. See the official Feb. 16 event rules at https://ddsweeps.com/febrallies/burlington/.
