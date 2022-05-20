WESTFORD — Summer weather has arrived, so the Westford Music Series is moving outdoors for its final show of the season.
At 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, see Jerry “guitar man” Thigpen, on the Westford Village Green.
As one of North Florida’s best and most popular bands, the Jerry Thigpen Trio released two albums in the past five years featuring their broad variety of styles and musicianship combined with dynamic performances.
Thigpen picked up a guitar at age 11 and never put it back down. His style of playing and writing combines his love of the blues from the Mississippi Delta to Chicago with rock and “roots” influences.
He will be performing songs from his albums as well as original material that displays his “super musician” style of seasoned blues/rock with a dash of British invasion all served up with gutsy guitar playing and soulful vocals.
The concert promises to be a wonderful time for a family picnic, lots of sunlight, food trucks, and visits to the Westford Country Store.
The performance is free, though donations are encouraged. For more information call 802-363-0930.
