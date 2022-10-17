Community members will fight world hunger through a partnership between With Love From Vermont and Christian nonprofit Feed My Starving Children (FMSC).
The MobilePack will take place from Friday, Oct. 21-Saturday, Oct. 22 at Albert D. Lawton Middle School and add to the 1.3 million meals previously packed in Vermont and shipped around the world to FMSC partners to feed starving children.
Up to 400 volunteers, including families, churches, and civic groups from Essex, such as the Essex Rotary, will make a difference by packing 100,000 meals in just three two-hour shifts over two days. Volunteers will also drop off non-perishable food goods for area food shelves.
Community members can support this MobilePack by making a donation to cover the cost of the food to be packed or by volunteering to pack food at the event. Donations may be made, and volunteers may register, online. To learn more, visit: give.fmsc.org/vermont
