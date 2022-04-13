The Vermont Youth Orchestra will present its final concert of the 2021-2022 season at 3-4:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 1 at the Flynn Center in Burlington.
The program has been modified to include Ukrainian Melody in A Minor by Myroslav Skoryk, and Vermont Youth Orchestra’s young musicians have elected to present a fundraiser to benefit Ukrainian refugees from the Youth Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine.
The concert honors senior cello soloist Celilo Bauman-Swain, a musician born with severe hearing loss who has been with the orchestra for 11 years and VYOA director Dr. Mark Alpizar.
The concert will also feature a new composition by Katya Mueller, a young composer who worked with Music-COMP a young composer mentoring program.
Tickets are $22 per adult and $17 per student ages 17 and under. Buy tickets at: www.flynnvt.org.
