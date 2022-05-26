The Vermont Division for Historic Preservation announces the opening of the State Historic Sites for the 2022 season.
Opening on Saturday, May 28 are the Bennington Battle Monument, Chimney Point, Hubbardton Battlefield, Mount Independence, President Calvin Coolidge, and the Senator Justin Morrill Historic Sites.
“Our sites offer something for the entire family such as the special exhibit at the President Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site that celebrates the fashions and fads of the roaring ’20s that must not be missed," stated Laura V. Trieschmann, the state historic preservation officer at the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation.
Also, to be celebrated this summer is President Calvin Coolidge’s 150th birthday on July 4, 2022, which will be honored with a day of festivities and events.
Two other special exhibits are Chimney Point State Historic Site’s Crossing Paths and Point of Contact. These exhibits on the Native American, French Colonial, English, and early American history of the Chimney Point area incorporate archaeological findings from the Lake Champlain Bridge project.
“One of the best-kept secrets in Vermont are the miles of interpretive trails at our various sites that offer opportunities for walking and picnicking on the hundreds of acres of preserved forest and farmland with unique histories to discover,” Trieschmann said.
The Hubbardton Battlefield offers outdoor interpretive panels along their walking trail that recount pivotal points and key players in the only Revolutionary War battle in Vermont.
Visitors are welcome to enjoy this installation as well as the other recreational activities at the State-owned Historic Sites, which feature walking and hiking trails, bucolic historic landscapes and gardens, and lakeside vistas. Special offerings over the course of the season will include guided nature walks, lectures, concerts, photography workshops, craft classes and other events and activities.
