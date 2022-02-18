ESSEX JUNCTION — This spring, the Vermont Genealogy Library is hosting a class every Saturday. Classes will be held virtually. Speakers consist of library members and professional genealogist guests.
Classes span a variety of topics and are designed for different levels of expertise. On Feb. 12, the library hosted an intermediate class on researching New England’s first settlers, covering resources and methods for those interested in learning about their pre-revolutionary ancestors.
“In the past I’ve taught classes on census records. On city directories, which are another great source of information about your ancestors. And I’ve taught one about finding the stories of your French Canadian ancestors,” said Library President Lynn Johnson.
Other classes will include a lecture on Vermont’s first Black family and an overview of resources on French Canadian genealogy for beginners. All can be found on the library’s upcoming class list.
The library, formerly located in Colchester, moved to Essex Junction in April 2020. The move was prompted when its original location, Dupont Hall at St. Michael’s College, was put up for sale by the university.
Moving at the beginning of the pandemic was a challenge. Frequent COVID-19 closures prevented classes from being held in-person.
“We’ve been closed a few times because of the required closures and then other times we’ve closed because [case] numbers were so high,” Johnson said.
Closures didn’t stop the library from offering online classes. Neither did it affect its selection of resources, some free and others exclusive to members. The catalog includes books, microfilm records, and photos.
For those new to genealogy, Johnson suggests starting with your loved ones.
“The best place to start right now is to talk to parents, grandparents, family members. Ask them questions. See what documentation they have and ask if you can photograph that or scan it,” Johnson said.
In fact, Johnson’s interest in genealogy began with a family connection. Her father was the founder of the Vermont French Canadian Genealogical Society, which eventually evolved into the library she heads today.
Johnson recalled a conversation she had with her great-aunt.
“Sometimes people don’t want to talk about family or they don’t want to talk about certain aspects. Other times they just enjoy it. I had a great-aunt... one time I interviewed her. I think we talked for like three hours. I kept thinking I was tiring her out but she was having a grand time,” Johnson said.
Editor's Note: Noah Lafaso is a student at the University of Vermont and a reporter for the Community News Service, a student-powered partnership with community newspapers.
