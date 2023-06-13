To fill available positions across Vermont and the northeast region, the Postal Service will be holding a two day Job Fair at their Essex Junction facility at 8 New England Drive. The event will be held from from 8 a.m.-2 p.m on Wednesday, June 21 and from Noon-4 p.m. on Thursday, June 22.
Career counsellors will be on hand to guide you through the application and onboarding process. Current available jobs include Rural and City Carriers, Sales, Service and Distribution Clerks, Mail Handlers, Custodians and more.
The Postal Service offers competitive wages, great benefits and opportunities for career advancement. Stop by Essex Junction and explore your next career.
