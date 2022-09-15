ESSEX TOWN — The Town of Essex’s Conservation and Trails Committee is hosting a free fall clean up from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18 in the Indian Brook Reservoir’s upper parking lot.
The committee hopes volunteers from the public will join to help clear trails and remove invasive species.
Volunteers should bring work gloves, sturdy shoes and bug repellant as well as snacks, shovels and water if possible. There is no entry fee for volunteers.
To prepare for the event, the committee will arrive at 12:30 p.m. to set up, member Shannon Jackson said at the group’s Tuesday meeting.
“We will do the same song and dance we did last time from Keith opening the shed to Paul taking the picture,” he said.
Committee member Steve Dowd put posters about the event in the Essex Library and gave a poster to the Essex High School principal, he said.
Committee member Lauren Gaffney Cohen suggested putting posters on the department of recreation or library letterboard so cars could see the sign for the clean up as they pass by.
Jackson agreed it was a good idea and thanked her for setting up a Facebook page for the event.
The Town of Essex’s Conservation and Trail Committee meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.