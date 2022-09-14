The Champlain Valley Exposition will host the 2nd annual Vermont Living History Expo this Saturday and Sunday.
It will take place from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday Sept. 18, at the Champlain Valley Exposition, 105 Pearl Street, Essex Junction, Vermont.
The Expo is a family friendly event for all ages. The event will host over two dozen reenactment groups representing the Roman Legions, Medieval Knights, the American Revolution, the Napoleonic era, the American Civil War, both World Wars, and much more.
The Expo will feature several historical societies and museums, numerous Veteran support groups, Vermont National Guard services, period crafters, and vendors.
Patrons will have the opportunity to interact with the different groups in their encampments as well as watch troop and cavalry drills and period craft demonstrations.
The Living History Expo provides a fun and educational event for all ages. It is a great ‘hands-on’ event for home-schoolers and students of history. Kids under six get in free.
Tickets are available at the door or online through the Vermont Gatherings website www.vtgatherings.com.
The Expo is produced by Vermont Gatherings, a Vermont-based company that produces a number of unique history and genre-based events including the Vermont Renaissance Faire and the Winter Renaissance Faire as well as the Fantasy Masquerade Ball being held at the Champlain Valley Expo in November.
