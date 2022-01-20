The Town of Essex and the Village of Essex Junction have open board and committee seats and are offering stipends to compensate board and committee members for their time.
The meeting stipends are $50 per meeting. There is also childcare, food and other forms of assistance available as well to help board and committee members.
To apply for Essex Town visit www.essexvt.org/boardscommittees and to apply to the Village of Essex Junction visit www.essexjunction.org
Here are the positions the town and village are seeking to fill:
Town of Essex:
- Economic Development Commission
- Town Meeting TV Trustee-Essex
- Conservation and Trails Committee
- (Alt.) Rep for Green Mountain Transit
- Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission Board of Directors-Essex
Village of Essex Junction:
- Manager of Search Committee
- Capital Program Review Board Committee
- Planning Commission
- Town Meeting TV Trustee (Alt.)
- Zoning Board of Adjustment
- Bike/Walk Advisory Committee
Joint:
- Tri-Town Sewer Committee
