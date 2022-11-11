At noon on Wednesday December 7, 2022 there will be a Senior Holiday Lunch at the Essex Fairgrounds. The lunch will be in the Blue Ribbon Pavilion and sponsored by the Rotary Club of Essex.
The youth choir from Albert D. Lawton Middle School will provide Christmas music. The tickets are $5 each and available at the Essex Senior Center on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and must be purchased by December 1.
This is the first Holiday Luncheon since before the COVID-19 pandemic and Essex Rotary is proud to host the event. We have missed you! Get your ticket today!
