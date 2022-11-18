The Rotary Club of Essex is working with the Essex Area Senior Center to host a holiday luncheon for Essex who live in the Town or City from noon-1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 at the Essex Fairgrounds in the Blue-Ribbon Pavilion.
The meal features a scrumptious turkey dinner, including gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, salad and pumpkin pie. The Children’s Choir of A.D. Lawton Middle School will offer a seasonal selection of holiday music and Christmas carols.
Purchase your tickets at the Essex Area Senior Center, 2 Lincoln St, Essex Junction. Tickets are $5.00 each and must be purchased on any Tuesday or Wednesday in November. To reach the center call 802-876-5087.
Don’t delay, there are 200 tickets available on a first come, first serve basis.
