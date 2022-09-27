ESSEX TOWN — The Rotary Club of Essex will be holding a food drive this Saturday, Oct. 1 to benefit the Heavenly Food Pantry in Essex Junction.
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Price Chopper on Center Road, Rotarians will collect non-perishable items like canned foods and toiletries.
The Heavenly Food Pantry serves approximately 80 families per month in the Essex community.
"It is an essential food program to help feed our hungry neighbors," a release from the Rotary Club states.
When the drive is over, Matt Lumsden Real Estate is lending a box van to transport the collected items to Heavenly Food Pantry.
Items needed include:
- Cereal
- Cake mix
- Brownie mix
- Campbell's chunky soups
- 2 lb. bags sugar
- Tuna fish
- Canned fruit
- Toilet paper
- Small dish detergent
- Canned tomato products
- Baked beans
- 1 lb. bags rice
- Canned green beans
- Tooth paste
- Shampoo
- Deodorant
