ESSEX JUNCTION — Dozens of Essex residents lit up the early evening last night in support of Ukraine.
Community members dressed in blue and yellow and brought their own candles on Monday to the Essex Municipal Offices, where they stood for a moment of silence and solidarity.
Editor's Note: Many thanks to Troy Austin for these photos.
