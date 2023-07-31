ESSEX JUNCTION — Whether acting as an insurance agent in the morning or a baker in the afternoon, Nicole Citro keeps busy.
Citro runs Cole’s Cookie Company, her home bakery in Essex Junction that churns out an estimated 50 to 60 dozen cookies every week. The business launched last June and now complements her 37 years as an insurance agent with Allstate in South Burlington.
Flavors range from the typical chocolate chip cookie to “crack” cookies, full of chocolate chips, toffee bits and a sprinkle of sea salt. Every bite of her “ET” cookies includes a Reese's piece, in homage to the movie character by the same name.
Some flavors also recall certain places, including the 802 — a maple cookie with maple candy drizzled on top — and the Aloha cookie, a buttery cookie with macadamia nuts.
After creating her own website and logo, Citro got to work and is now looking to expand the business because online orders are flowing in. She wants to move out of her home kitchen and into a commercial space.
“Of course, that's gonna require me to hire some people, but my nephew is going to be the first in line,” she said.
Locally, Citro’s cookies are available at Aviation Deli in South Burlington, which is down the street from her insurance office.
She knows Aviation’s owner Rob Mahoney and had a conversation with him when she was starting out that helped her get a sense of the logistics of selling food in retail.
“I just stopped in one day and I said ‘Can I tap into your retail brain, how does this work?’ and I asked him the other logistics of the stuff that he sells in the store,” she said.
Citro currently produces an estimated 16 dozen cookies a week for the deli. She recently landed a deal with Jacob’s Family Market in Underhill and has other deals in progress as well, she said.
“But I said at this point, I have to wait until I get the finalization on my production stage because I don't want to over extend what I can quickly do out of my kitchen,” Citro said.
She has a pragmatic outlook on her position and what she needs to do to succeed, she said.
“They always say ‘do what you love and the money will follow.’ Well, not always. Sometimes you have to do things that you don't necessarily love so that you can get the money and knowledge that you need to be able to make that next step because sometimes you'll learn a lot doing jobs that you don't necessarily love so much,” she said.
After years of working in insurance, baking cookies is not only a challenge but cathartic.
“When I do insurance, I'm always having to think and talk and process stuff. But with cooking or with baking it’s just that you get into the motion of cutting the butter, adding the ingredients, scooping out the dough,” she said.
Cole’s Cookie Company currently sells cookies online, including mini 1 oz cookies, regular 4 oz cookies and monster cookies with a dozen’s worth of batter. Orders for a certain type of cookie for pickup or delivery can be placed here.
9:15 a.m. Tuesday, August 1 Correction: this article has been updated to correctly spell Jacob's Family Market.
