Mark BBQ in Essex Junction will be hosting a charity barbecue day from 11:30 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 7 to raise money for the restaurant's latest program, Recovery Kitchen.
Fifty percent of profits raised throughout the day will go towards starting and supporting Recovery Kitchen, a program aimed to help people with substance abuse disorders learn restaurant professions and skills, while remaining free of substances
The program will use Heart n Soul, a restaurant affiliated with Mark BBQ, as a place to train people in recovery in serving, cooking and other restaurant skills.
The money being raised on Saturday and through the project's GoFundMe page will help with the purchase of a sober house for the program, said Darell Langworthy, owner of Mark BBQ.
Mark BBQ is located at 34 Park Street, Suite 9 in Essex Junction next to Heart n Soul. To order, call 802-495-1480 or order online.
