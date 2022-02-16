Majestic Bingo in Essex Junction is hosting a special event bingo at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17 to benefit Milton Family Community Center, which has the mission to provide a safe and fun space for families in Milton.
The event is $60 per person and includes unlimited bingo cards. There are special games along with regular games. Those interested should call 802-503-7529 to reserve their spots for the game.
The regular bingo games offer a prize of $100 for first place with a second place prize worth $50. The special Coverall bingo is worth $300 for covering the whole card.
Jean Blake, owner of the bingo hall where this and other bingo games take place, said she is willing to do similar events for other nonprofits as well.
“I’m trying to get more involved in the community because we just moved to Milton,” she said. “ I'd be more than happy to put together a bingo event for them to help raise money.”
Majestic Bingo is located on 20 Susie Wilson Road in Essex Junction. They are open from 5-9:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 12-5 p.m. on Sundays.
