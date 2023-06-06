Security expert and former FBI Special Agent Bill McSalis will share tips on how to stay safe during an active threat scenario such as a mass shooting, according to a Brownell Library press release.
McSalis will review best practices on how to think ahead to keep families safe when doing daily activities like grocery shopping or going to a park.
The presentation will be followed by a Q&A. McSalis has 25 years of experience working for the FBI and several years of experience as a expert for active shooter and deadly threat response.
The program will be held tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 7 in the Brownell Library's Kolvoord Community Room at 6 Lincoln Street in Essex Junction.
