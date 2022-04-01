ESSEX JUNCTION — Join VFW Post 6689 for these April events at 73 Pearl St in Essex Junction. All are welcome.
Fish Fry
6-7 p.m. April 1
Dinner with Music by Nottingham Drive
5-10 p.m. April 9
Fish Fry
6-7 p.m. April 15
Wing Dinner
5:30- 7 p.m. April 22
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.