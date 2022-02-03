Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 13 inches. * WHERE...All of Vermont, as well as the Champlain Valley of New York. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 1 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes, especially Friday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light rain and snow will develop across the area early this morning and change to all snow this afternoon with a dusting to 2 inches of accumulation expected by sunset. Snow intensity increases thereafter with moderate to heavy snow expected tonight into Friday morning accumulating an additional 7 to 12 inches before tapering off in the afternoon. In addition, a brief period of sleet is likely across far southern Rutland and Windsor Counties this evening through midnight before changing back to heavy, wet snow. This may result in isolated power outages from snow loading. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&