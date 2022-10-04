ESSEX JUNCTION -- This October, VFW Post 6689 is hosting a fish fry, breakfast and wing night that all are welcome to attend.
Fish Fry
6-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7
Breakfast
9-11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16
Wing Night
5:30-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21
