ESSEX — All are welcome to attend a Juneteenth event celebrating Black culture and history from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, June 19 at the Fort Ethan Allen parade grounds, 11 Marcy Drive, in Essex.
Juneteenth, a holiday which began in Texas to celebrate the end of slavery in the United States, was federally recognized by President Biden on June 19, 2021.
The theme of this year's celebration will recognize the role Black Americans have played in American society, including in the military.
The Fort Ethan Allen Museum will be open to show the public the history the tenth Calvary Buffalo Soldiers who arrived on July 28, 1909 and served until 1913.
There will be Afro-fusion soul food from Harmony's Kitchen, cookies from Paulina's Sweets and ice cream from Sweet Scoops.
Attendees will be able to listen to keynote speaker Rajnii Eddins, a spoken word poet who has lived in Vermont for more than a decade. He will have copies of his book available for purchase. Toussaint St. Negritude will also be performing poetry and jazz music.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.