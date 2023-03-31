Vermont Spring Market
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, April 1-10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday April 2
Where: Champlain Valley Exposition, Essex Junction
Details: Shop vendors from vermont and new england at this unique shopping event. There will also be clothing, food, mead and other goods on display. Tickets are $5 for adults and entry is free for children under 12.
11 Bravo Pre-Launch Party
When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, April 14
Where: Essex Junction VFW Post 6689
Details: Giveaways, raffles, good food and more to celebrate and fundraise for 14th Stars 11 Bravo beer, with proceeds going to the Josh Pallotta Fund which supports wellness and recreation for veterans and service members from its center in Colchester.
Conversation with Essex and Westford House Delegation
When: 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 15
Where: Nest Coffee and Bakery, Essex Junction
Details: Listen to a monthly update on bills and legislation working its way through the Vermont legislature. Concerns and questions expressed in a respectful way are welcome. Representatives attending will include Karen Dolan (CHI-22), Lori Houghton (CHI-22), Leonora Dodge (CHI-23), Rey Garofano (CHI-23), Alyssa Black (CHI-24) and Julia Andrews (CHI-25).
Spring Scavenger Hunt
When: 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 15
Where: Sand Hill Park
Details: Search for treasures in the town of Essex’s Sand Hill Park and meet Rexy the Reservoir Dinosaur.
Paint and Sip at 1st Republic
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 19
Where: First Republic Brewing Company
Details: Register at the Milton Artist Guild’s website for a good time painting Monet’s water lilies and drinking fresh brews.
Vermont Career Fair
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, April 20
Where: Champlain Valley Exposition
Details: Over 175 employers from all industries will take part in this job fair that all are welcome to attend.
