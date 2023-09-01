Indian Brook Park Dog

A staff member at Indian Brook Park explains the rules for bringing a dog to the park to two visitors June 6.

Youth Fishing Derby

When: 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Sept. 2

Where: Indian Brook Reservoir

Details: Open to all youth ages 6-12. Fish will be weighed and measured before being released, with all fish required to be within the legal size limit and in-season. Prizes shall be awarded. Preregistration is requested and costs $5 per youth while including entry to the park. Register at www.essexvt.org/1210/Youth-Fishing-Derby.

Champlain Valley Fair

When: Thru Sunday, Sept. 3

Where: Champlain Valley Exposition

Details: Indulge in fair food, visit the exhibitions, sing along at a concert or seek thrills on one of the amusement rides. 

Brett Dennen

When: 7-10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6

Where: Essex Experience Green

Details: The venue will open at 6 p.m. for showgoers to get their spots for the show featuring this singer-songwriter/environmental conservationist. Tickets are $30 and available at eventbrite.

Jen Ellis Author Visit

When: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7

Where: Essex Free Library, 1 Browns River Road

Details: Meet local author Jen Ellis to discuss her book “Bernie’s Mitten Maker.” There will be a book discussion, followed by a Q&A and book signing.

Labor on Location

When: 10 a.m.-noon Friday, Sept. 8

Where: Essex Free Library, 1 Browns River Road

Details: Find career resources, job search support and business services. Meet in the downstairs Community Room.

Essex Resort and Spa Artisan Market

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10

Where: Essex Resort and Spa, 70 Essex Way

Details: Take advantage of this farmers market-style event with outdoor games and food for sale from a variety of vendors.

 

