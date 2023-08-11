Night Fair.jpg

August BBQ Community Dinner

When: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12

Where: Holy Family Parish Hall 4 Prospect Street

Details: Attendees are asked to bring their favorite side dish to supplement the meal. To go meals will be provided for anyone who wants them. The dinner is free but donations are accepted. Please RVSP by calling the parish office at 802-878-5331.

Champlain Valley Fair

When: Friday, August 25-Sunday-Sept. 3

Where: Champlain Valley Exposition, Essex Junction

Details: The county fair is coming back to Essex Junction! Indulge in fair food, visit the exhibitions, sing along at a concert or seek thrills on one of the amusement rides. Advance tickets are available at a discounted price here.

Essex Resort and Spa Artisan Market

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10

Where: Essex Resort and Spa, 70 Essex Way, Essex

Details: Take advantage of this farmers market style event with outdoor games and food for sale from a variety of vendors.

Paint n Sip: A Walk in the Park

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19

Where: First Republic Brewing Company, 39 River Road, Essex

Details: Enjoy a pint while following a step by step guide to create a fall themed painting. Tickets are $40-$45 and are available here.

