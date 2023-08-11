August BBQ Community Dinner
When: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12
Where: Holy Family Parish Hall 4 Prospect Street
Details: Attendees are asked to bring their favorite side dish to supplement the meal. To go meals will be provided for anyone who wants them. The dinner is free but donations are accepted. Please RVSP by calling the parish office at 802-878-5331.
Champlain Valley Fair
When: Friday, August 25-Sunday-Sept. 3
Where: Champlain Valley Exposition, Essex Junction
Details: The county fair is coming back to Essex Junction! Indulge in fair food, visit the exhibitions, sing along at a concert or seek thrills on one of the amusement rides. Advance tickets are available at a discounted price here.
Essex Resort and Spa Artisan Market
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10
Where: Essex Resort and Spa, 70 Essex Way, Essex
Details: Take advantage of this farmers market style event with outdoor games and food for sale from a variety of vendors.
Paint n Sip: A Walk in the Park
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19
Where: First Republic Brewing Company, 39 River Road, Essex
Details: Enjoy a pint while following a step by step guide to create a fall themed painting. Tickets are $40-$45 and are available here.
