Food Truck Festival
When: 5-8:30 p.m. Friday, July 21
Where: Essex Alliance Church
Details: Celebrate summer by taking part in this food truck festival with free music.
Essex Resort and Spa Lawn Market
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, July 23
Where: The Essex Resort and Spa
Details: Have brunch and browse local vendors at this one-of-a-kind event. There will also be music, lawn games, mini golf and kid-friendly activities.
Monday Runday
When: 6-9 p.m. Monday, July 17
Where: First Republic Brewing Company
Details: Join First Republic Brewing Company for a group run or to run at your own pace. Group runs are generally 3-4 miles long at a 10-12 minute pace per mile leading to 30-50 minutes of running.
National Night Out
When: 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, August 1
Where: Essex High School
Details: This is an annual community strengthening event to promote police-community partnerships. The event hopes to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.
