Current Event Discussion Group
When: 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 1
Where: Brownell Library and Online
Details: Reflect on news and information from around the world, it’s context and what it’s ramifications are for different groups of people and society at large. The discussion will be based on factual information in a nonjudgemental environment. The group is free and open to all and requires no registration. It will also be offered remotely with GoToMeeting. Fill out this form to receive information for how to join remotely.
National Night Out
When: 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, August 1
Where: Essex High School
Details: This is an annual community strengthening event to promote police-community partnerships. The event hopes to bring police and neighbors together under postive circumstances.
Eaglemania (Eagles Tribute Band)
When: 7 p.m. Friday, August 4
Where: The Essex Experience, 21 Essex Way, Essex
Details: The Double E and Nectar's are presenting the 2023 Old Stage Summer concert series. Tickets are $35 and available here for this concert which will rehash Eagle’s 70’s rock classics.
Champlain Valley Fair
When: Friday, August 25-Sunday-Sept. 3
Where: Champlain Valley Exposition, Essex Junction
Details: The county fair is coming back to Essex Junction! Indulge in fair food, visit the exhibitions, sing along at a concert or seek thrills on one of the amusement rides. Advance tickets are available at a discounted price here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.