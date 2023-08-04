Eaglemania (Eagles Tribute Band)
When: 7 p.m. Friday, August 4
Where: The Essex Experience, 21 Essex Way, Essex
Details: The Double E and Nectar's are presenting the 2023 Old Stage Summer concert series. Tickets are $35 and available here for this concert which will rehash Eagle’s 70’s rock classics.
William and Hannah Virginia: A Family of Barbers
When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 9
Where: Memorial Hall, Towers Road, Essex
Details: In this Tales and Treasures program by the Essex Community Historical Society, learn about the only Black family living in the town of Essex before more recent times, according to the 1830 census. Jerry Fox will provide answers about where they came from, why they came here, what they did for a living and where they went, since they didn’t show up in the census again.
August BBQ Community Dinner
When: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12
Where: Holy Family Parish Hall 4 Prospect Street
Details: Attendees are asked to bring their favorite side dish to supplement the meal. To go meals will be provided for anyone who wants them. The dinner is free but donations are accepted. Please RVSP by calling the parish office at 802-878-5331.
Champlain Valley Fair
When: Friday, August 25-Sunday-Sept. 3
Where: Champlain Valley Exposition, Essex Junction
Details: The county fair is coming back to Essex Junction! Indulge in fair food, visit the exhibitions, sing along at a concert or seek thrills on one of the amusement rides. Advance tickets are available at a discounted price here.
