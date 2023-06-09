Youth Fishing Derby
When: 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 10
Where: Indian Brook Reservoir, Essex
Details: Open to youth ages 6-12. Fish are weighed, measured and released. Prizes per age group and $5 to enter. Pre-registration is requested and can be completed here.
Trucks Taps and Tunes
When: 5-8 p.m. Wednesday June 14
Where: The Essex Experience, 21 Essex Way
Details: A free event at the Essex Experience green with music, food trucks and fun activities for the whole family. This event happens every Wednesday until August 16. For more information about performers click here.
Old Stage Summer Series: Jamie Lee Thurston
When: 6 p.m. Friday, June 30
Where: The Essex Experience, 21 Essex Way
Details: The country music singer takes on the Essex Experience during this special show. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Free tickets must be reserved ahead of time which can be done by clicking here.
Jon Gailmor Concert
When: 3 p.m. Sunday, July 9
Where: First Congregational Church of Essex Junction
Details: This family-friendly show is appropriate for folks of all ages. Concert proceeds will support EDD Adaptive Sports and First Congregational Church of Essex Junction. Tickets are available online here or by phone (please call the First Congregational Church of Essex Junction office 802-878-5745) $20 donation for adults, free for 18 and under.
