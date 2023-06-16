Juneteenth 2022

Community members gather on Sunday, June 19 at Fort Ethan Allen Park in Essex for a commemoration of Juneteenth. 

3rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration

When: 1-3 p.m. Sunday, June 18

Where: The Essex Experience Green, 21 Essex Way

Details: Take part in this family-friendly event that celebrates the freeing of African American slaves and African American culture more broadly. Local artists such as Toussaint St. Negritude, DJ Cooper, and Harold Roudette will perform and their will be refreshments available from local businesses Jilib Jiblets and Suga Mama's Treats. Quotes will be shared from notable African Americans and listen to reflections on the significance of the holiday.

USPS Job Fair

When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, June 21 and Noon-4 p.m. Thursday, June 22

Where: United States Postal Service, 8 New England Drive, Essex Junction

Details: Career counselors will be present to guide those interested through the application and onboarding process. Current available jobs include Rural and City Carriers, Sales, Service and Distribution Clerks, Mail Handlers, Custodians and more.

Summer Jam

When: 1 p.m. Saturday, June 24

Where: Essex Alliance Church, 37 Old Stage Road

Details: There will be carnival rides, train rides, balloon animals, a climbing wall and more at this free event.

Old Stage Summer Series: Jamie Lee Thurston

When: 6 p.m. Friday, June 30

Where: The Essex Experience Green, 21 Essex Way

Details: The country music singer takes on the Essex Experience during this special show. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Free tickets must be reserved ahead of time which can be done by clicking here.

Jon Gailmor Concert

When: 3 p.m. Sunday, July 9

Where: First Congregational Church of Essex Junction

Details: This family-friendly show is appropriate for folks of all ages. Concert proceeds will support EDD Adaptive Sports and First Congregational Church of Essex Junction. Tickets are available online here or by phone (please call the First Congregational Church of Essex Junction office 802-878-5745) $20 donation for adults, free for 18 and under.

