Second Annual Caribbean Carnival Celebration
When: 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27
Where: The Essex Experience Green,
Details: Learn more about Caribbean culture during this free family friendly event, which is sponsored by Voices for Inclusion in Essex and Westford, the Rotary Club of Essex, and Uncommon Coffee. There will be food, music and more!
Jen Ellis Author Visit
When: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7
Where: Essex Free Library, 1 Browns River Road
Details: Meet local author Jen Ellis to discuss her book “Bernie’s Mitten Maker.” There will be a book discussion, followed by a Q&A and book signing.
Labor on Location
When: 10 a.m.-noon Friday, Sept. 8
Where: Essex Free Library, 1 Browns River Road
Details: Find career resources, job search support and business services. Meets in the downstairs Community Room.
Essex Resort and Spa Artisan Market
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10
Where: Essex Resort and Spa, 70 Essex Way
Details: Take advantage of this farmers market-style event with outdoor games and food for sale from a variety of vendors.
Special Education Parent Advisory Council Meeting
When: 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13
Where: Remote: www.ewsd.zoom.us/j/87369446285
Details: All community members are welcome to attend this meeting that seeks to encourage engagement on special education issues in the ESWD school district. The meeting ID is 873 6944 6285.
