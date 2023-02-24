Family Movie Night
When: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 1
Where: Essex Alliance Church
Details: The gym of the church will be set up like a drive in movie theater for this school break movie night. Popcorn and concessions will be available.
EPD R.A.D. Self Defense Course
When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2
Where: Essex Police Department, 145 Maple St.
Details: This woman’s self defense class is held Thursdays March 2-30 with all following classes held at Founders Memorial School. Cost is $15 and those interested should register here.
Astrological Overview of 2023
When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 3
Where: Nusantara, The Essex Experience
Details: By using a large zodiac circle, you will be able to track current cosmic circles and find out what they mean to you. The event will be led by Kelley Hunter, a internationally known astrologer based in Vermont.
Flower Show After Dark
When: 7-10 p.m. Friday, March 3
Where: Champlain Valley Exposition, Essex Junction
Details: Join a gala raising money for the Vermont Flower Show and Green Mountain Habitat for Humanity. Featuring heavy appetizers, live music from The Good Parts and self-directed tours of the Grand Garden Display — which has a theme of Out of Hibernation! Spring Comes to the 100-Acre Wood, which is an adaptation of Winnie the Pooh by A. A. Milne.
How to have ‘The Talk’ with your Kids
When: 6-8 p.m. Monday, March 13
Where: Brownell Library
Details: Learn how to talk to your kids about reproductive health, puberty and dating in a more inclusive way that is suitable for all genders and sexualities with Amber Laventry, a LGBTQIA+ educator, parent and advocate. The event is hosted by Voices for Inclusion in Essex and Westford and includes snacks. The Essex CHIPS teen center will provide childcare and pizza for children grades 4-8 across the street from the library.
