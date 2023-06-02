Indoor Lawn Sale
When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3
Where: Grace United Methodist Church, 130 Maple Street, Essex Junction
Details: Find new items to treasure at this indoor lawn sale hosted by Grace United Methodist Women of Faith. Proceeds go to women, youth and children’s projects.
Hope Conquers Fear Concert
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 2
Where: First Congregational Church of St. Albans, 27 Church Street
Details: Join the Vermont Choral Union, directed by Eric Milnes, for a program of vocal and organ music featuring compositions by three excellent European composers.
Tree and History Walk
When: 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 3
Where: Amtrak Station, Railroad Avenue
Details: Learn about the history of buildings in Essex Junction and interesting facts about trees in this interactive tour. The walk will be guided by Warren Spinner, Essex Junction Tree Warden, and Tim Jerman, local historian.
Essex Pride
When: 1-5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, June 3
Where: Maple Street Park and Pool, Uncommon Coffee
Details: Celebrate the resilience and joy of the queer community. There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony followed by a parade at Maple Street Park. Afterwards there will be a Drag Story Hour and other performances at the park. After these events, a 21+ after party at 7 p.m. will occur at Uncommon Coffee.
Harriet Farnsworth Powell Historical Museum Opening
When: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, June 4
Where: Harriet Farnsworth Powell Historical Museum, 3 Browns River Road
Details: The theme of the event is “Show Us Yours, We’ll Show You Ours.The Essex Community Historical Society will “Show You Ours” with the unveiling of their new 2023 seasonal exhibit -- “Iconic Essex and Essex Junction Businesses that Didn’t Make the 2023 Calendar”. “Showing Us Yours” are the Richmond Historical Society, the Jericho Historical Society, and the Williston Historical Society who will be at the Museum for the afternoon with their own exhibits showcasing some aspect of their town’s history.
Youth Fishing Derby
When: 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 10
Where: Indian Brook Reservoir, Essex
Details: Open to youth ages 6-12. Fish are weighed, measured and released. Prizes per age group and $5 to enter.Pre-registration is requested and can be completed here.
Trucks Taps and Tunes
When: 5-8 p.m. Wednesday June 14
Where: The Essex Experience, 21 Essex Way
Details: A free event at the Essex Experience Green with music, food trucks and fun activities for the whole family. This event happens every Wednesday until August 16. For more information about performers click here.
Jon Gailmor Concert
When: 3 p.m. Sunday, July 9
Where: First Congregational Church of Essex Junction
Details: This family-friendly show is appropriate for folks of all ages.Concert proceeds will support EDD Adaptive Sports and First Congregational Church of Essex Junction. Tickets are available online here or by phone (please call the First Congregational Church of Essex Junction office 802-878-5745) $20 donation for adults, free for 18 and under.
