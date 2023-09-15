September Barn Quilt Therapy Class
When: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16
Where: St. Pius X Church, Essex
Details: Paint your very own barn quilt design in this class. Materials will be provided and registration can be completed at https://forms.gle/zsEFvDHtSrxc66nD7
Discover Your Family History Class
When: 10:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, Sept. 16
Where: Zoom, register at www.vtgenlib.org
Details: Register in advance for this $10 class that will teach you how to start uncovering your family history with digital and on site records. Lynn Johnson will explain different types of records and how to find them and whether they are worth looking into. She will also provide tips to stay on track and avoid mistakes that can derail your progress.
Community Ballroom Dance
When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16
Where: Holy Family Parish Center, 30 Lincoln Street
Details: Join USA Dance for a monthly social dance. This event includes two lessons with guest instructor Megan Mavor: American Rumba (6:30 p.m.) and American Foxtrot (7:15 p.m.) Light refreshments will be provided. Please wear clean, marking shoes. Admission: $15 students/seniors/members, $20 general.
Paint n Sip: A Walk in the Park
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19
Where: First Republic Brewing Company, 39 River Road
Details: Enjoy a pint while following a step-by-step guide to create a fall-themed painting. Tickets are $40-$45 and are available at the Milton Artists Guild website.
World Alzheimer’s Day Resources Fair
When: 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21
Where: Maple Ridge Memory Care, 2 Freeman Woods
Details: Drop-in any time to explore dementia care support resources in the area.
If the weather is nice, the event will be held outdoors. In case of inclement weather, head inside to the hallways of the assisted living building.
Vermont Living History Expo
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23-Sunday, Sept. 24
Where: Champlain Valley Exposition
Details: Surround yourself with history at this event, featuring historical reenactments, vendors, displays and demonstrations. Tickets are $20 for one day and $30 for two days for adults, $5 for each day for kids ages 5-12 and free for ages 4 and under.
Community Concerts at First: Bethany Blake
When: 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24
Where: First Congregational Church of Essex Junction, Main Street, Essex Junction
Details: Concert proceeds from this harpsichord and organ concert featuring French and German composers will benefit COTS and the First Congregational Church of Essex Junction. Tickets are availableby calling the churches office at 802-878-5745 or by visiting this website: www.sevendaystickets.com/events/bethany-blake-9-24-2023. There is a $20 donation per person, with free admission for those ages 18 and under.
Pebble Art Workshop
When: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26
Where: Black Flannel Brewing, 21 Essex Way
Details: Want to explore a new and exciting way of expressing your creativity? Try pebble art in this two-hour workshop. Arrive early to place a drink and dinner order to eat while you create. Tickets at: www.onceuponarockvermont.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.