Recruitment Open House
When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 13
Where: Essex Junction Fire Department, 3 Pearl Street
Details: Learn more about opportunities in the Fire services, including on call positions. Wages start at $17.50 per hour.
Spring Clean Up Day
When: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, May 13
Where: Indian Brook
Details: Help the Essex Conservation and Trails Committee dispose of invasive plants. Rain date is Saturday, May 20.
Tech Time
When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 16
Where: Essex Free Library, Town of Essex
Details: Get your basic technology questions answered. If you want to learn how to use a cell phone or tablet, download an ebook or learn a language online or have any other questions, then stop on by.
ELL Conversation Group
When: 2:30-3:15 p.m. Wednesday, May 17
Where: Brownell Library, Essex Junction
Details: A conversation group for adult English language learners to practice the language in a low pressure, calm enviroment.
Armed Forces Day Celebration
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 20
Where: Harriet Farnsworth Powell Historical Museum (next to Essex Library)
Details: Those with past service and those serving in the military now will be asked to share their stories. There will also be exhibits celebrating Essex residents who have served their country from the Revolutionary War to now.
Essex Memorial Day Parade
When: 9:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 27
Where: Essex Junction
Details: There will be a service held in Veterans Memorial Park at Five Corners before the parade begins at 10 a.m.
Essex Pride
When: 1-5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, June 3
Where: Maple Street Park and Pool, Uncommon Coffee
Details: Celebrate the resilience and joy of the queer community. There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony followed by a parade at Maple Street Park. Afterwards there will be a Drag Story Hour and other performances at the park. After these events, a 21+ after party at 7 p.m. will occur at Uncommon Coffee.
