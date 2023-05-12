Brownell Library

Recruitment Open House

When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 13

Where: Essex Junction Fire Department, 3 Pearl Street

Details: Learn more about opportunities in the Fire services, including on call positions. Wages start at $17.50 per hour.

Spring Clean Up Day

When: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, May 13

Where: Indian Brook

Details: Help the Essex Conservation and Trails Committee dispose of invasive plants. Rain date is Saturday, May 20.

Tech Time

When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 16

Where: Essex Free Library, Town of Essex

Details: Get your basic technology questions answered. If you want to learn how to use a cell phone or tablet, download an ebook or learn a language online or have any other questions, then stop on by.

ELL Conversation Group

When: 2:30-3:15 p.m. Wednesday, May 17

Where: Brownell Library, Essex Junction

Details: A conversation group for adult English language learners to practice the language in a low pressure, calm enviroment. 

Armed Forces Day Celebration

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 20

Where: Harriet Farnsworth Powell Historical Museum (next to Essex Library)

Details: Those with past service and those serving in the military now will be asked to share their stories. There will also be exhibits celebrating Essex residents who have served their country from the Revolutionary War to now.

Essex Memorial Day Parade

When: 9:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 27

Where: Essex Junction 

Details: There will be a service held in Veterans Memorial Park at Five Corners before the parade begins at 10 a.m.

Essex Pride

When: 1-5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, June 3

Where: Maple Street Park and Pool, Uncommon Coffee

Details: Celebrate the resilience and joy of the queer community. There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony followed by a parade at Maple Street Park. Afterwards there will be a Drag Story Hour and other performances at the park. After these events, a 21+ after party at 7 p.m. will occur at Uncommon Coffee.

