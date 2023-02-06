Yoga at First
When: 5-6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7
Where: The program room (second floor), First Congregational Church of Essex Junction
Details: Come sit with Jonah and practice a compassionate yoga sequence to integrate the mind, body, and soul. Bring a mat or borrow one. Donations to the church are welcome but not required.
Bagel Breakfast
When: 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9
Where: The Bagel Place, Essex Junction
Details: Speak with a Howard Center recruiter and grab a free bagel. Happens at the Bagel Place every Thursday.
Manifesting with a Crystal Grid
When: 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9
Where: Purple Sage Vermont, Essex Junction
Details: Admission includes class, one healing stone, and a halotherapy session. Manifest your goals using positive energy, crystals and a grid with help from instructor Shelby. Please wear clean white socks to enter the salt cave. Tickets are $55 and available here.
Maverick’s Shop and Sip
When: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9
Where: The Essex Resort and Spa
Details: 14th Star Brewery presents a shop-and-sip event with plenty of cans from the brewery and various local vendors. The Essex Resort will provide complimentary local cheese & charcuterie.
Funky Friday
When: 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10
Where: On Tap Bar and Grill, Essex Junction
Details: Cozy will play everything from Motown to Uptown Funk at On Tap.
Cookie Swap
When: noon-1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11
Where: Brownell Library, Essex Junction
Details: Browse the February baking book display and choose a cookie recipe. Sign up at the front desk with the recipe, bake at least a dozen cookies and swap them with participants.
Watch the Big Game at the Tavern
When: 6:30-10 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12
Where: Essex Resort and Spa
Details: The Tavern’s wings will be $1.75 each and those who drink Queen City Brewery beer will get a Queen City pint glass as a thank-you.
Looking ahead:
Valentines Day Dinner
When: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14
Where: Black Flannel Brewing, Essex Junction
Details: A three-course dinner will be served by chefs Christian Kruse and Adam Monette. $75 per person with tax and gratuity not included. Tickets are available here.
