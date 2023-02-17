Essex Has Talent
When: 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18
Where: Essex High School
Details: See the best talent in the area at this family friendly event. Pre sale tickets are available online here and cost $5. There will be a limited amount of tickets on sale at the door.
50 Cal
When: 8:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18
Where: Park Place Tavern, Essex Junction
Details: Party with 50 Cal, a rock band sure to inspire a good time.
Cookies and a Movie
When: 11:15 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19
Where: Essex Cinemas
Details: Purchase cookies from Fairfax Girl Scouts Troop 51776 Cookie Booth while going to watch your new favorite movie.
Family Movie Night
When: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 1
Where: Essex Alliance Church
Details: The gym of the church will be set up like a drive in movie theater for this school break movie night. Popcorn and concessions will be available.
EPD R.A.D. Self Defense Course
When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2
Where: Essex Police Department, 145 Maple St.
Details: This woman’s self defense class is held Thursdays March 2-30 with all following classes held at Founders Memorial School. Cost is $15 and those interested should register here.
Flower Show After Dark
When: 7-10 p.m. Friday, March 3
Where: Champlain Valley Exposition, Essex Junction
Details: Join a gala raising money for the Vermont Flower Show and Green Mountain Habitat for Humanity. Featuring heavy appetizers, live music from The Good Parts and self-directed tours of the Grand Garden Display — which has a theme of Out of Hibernation! Spring Comes to the 100-Acre Wood, which is an adaptation of Winnie the Pooh by A. A. Milne.
3:00 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 Correction: Essex Park's and Recreation's Fire and Ice has been cancelled due to the weather. The Essex Reporter apologizes for not spotting this change sooner.
