stage stock

Anniversary Event

When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, May 7

Where: Milton Artists' Guild, Milton

Details: There will be live music from Karen McFeeters Leary & John Gibbons and Dayve Huckett. There will also be delicacies from Daily Chocolate and Runamok Maple.

BBQ and Hope in Recovery

When: 11:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7

Where: MARK BBQ, Essex Junction

Details: 50% of the profits from this day will go to The Recovery Kitchen, a new program MARK BBQ is raising money to start that would provide housing and teach restaurant industry skills to those recovering from substance abuse.

Inclusion Festival

When: 12-4 p.m.Saturday, May 7 

Where: Bombardier Park West, Milton

Details: The festival will kick off inclusion week and feature multicultural music, dance and other forms of art as well as highlight minority owned businesses.

The Duncan Macleod Trio

When: 5 p.m. Saturday, May 7

Where: On Tap Bar and Grill, Essex Junction

Details: The Duncan Macleod Trio will be rocking out at On Tap Bar and Grill. 

Looking Ahead:

Rainbow Full of Sound

When: 8 p.m. Friday, May 13

Where: The Essex Experience, Essex Junction

Child Car Seat Inspection Event

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 14

Where: Colchester Town Office, Colchester

Greg Noonan Memorial Homebrew Competition

When: 8:45 a.m. Saturday, May 21

Where: 56 Main St, Essex Junction

The Avett Brothers

When: 7 p.m. Sunday, May 29

Where: The Champlain Valley Expo, Essex Junction

 

 

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you