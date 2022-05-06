Anniversary Event
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, May 7
Where: Milton Artists' Guild, Milton
Details: There will be live music from Karen McFeeters Leary & John Gibbons and Dayve Huckett. There will also be delicacies from Daily Chocolate and Runamok Maple.
BBQ and Hope in Recovery
When: 11:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7
Where: MARK BBQ, Essex Junction
Details: 50% of the profits from this day will go to The Recovery Kitchen, a new program MARK BBQ is raising money to start that would provide housing and teach restaurant industry skills to those recovering from substance abuse.
Inclusion Festival
When: 12-4 p.m.Saturday, May 7
Where: Bombardier Park West, Milton
Details: The festival will kick off inclusion week and feature multicultural music, dance and other forms of art as well as highlight minority owned businesses.
The Duncan Macleod Trio
When: 5 p.m. Saturday, May 7
Where: On Tap Bar and Grill, Essex Junction
Details: The Duncan Macleod Trio will be rocking out at On Tap Bar and Grill.
Looking Ahead:
Rainbow Full of Sound
When: 8 p.m. Friday, May 13
Where: The Essex Experience, Essex Junction
Child Car Seat Inspection Event
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 14
Where: Colchester Town Office, Colchester
Greg Noonan Memorial Homebrew Competition
When: 8:45 a.m. Saturday, May 21
Where: 56 Main St, Essex Junction
The Avett Brothers
When: 7 p.m. Sunday, May 29
Where: The Champlain Valley Expo, Essex Junction
